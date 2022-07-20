Boosting Iran-Oman military ties in favor of regional nations

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri made his remarks in a meeting with the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif Al Rahbi.

Praising the balanced politics of Oman and the coordinated political and cultural ties between Tehran and Muscat, General Bagheri stated that in matters related to the security of the region and other matters, the policies of the two countries are coordinated and aligned.

Noting that the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman as a common area are of vital importance for Iran and Oman and are considered one of the areas of close cooperation between the two countries, the Iranian official appreciated the Omani side for hosting the Iranian Navy vessel in the country's ports.

Stating that the relations between the armed forces of Tehran and Muscat have continued in the form of joint communication and regular meetings for over 16 years, General Bagheri described the military stability of the two countries as an indication of their closeness of interests.

Citing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is taking steps in the direction of developing relations with neighboring countries, he added, "We do not place any restrictions in the field of relations between the two countries, especially the relations between the armed forces of the two countries."

General Bagheri went on to say that the Islamic Republic has major capacities and added, "Especially in the field of the defense industry and military relations, there are no restrictions on communication, and all the facilities that you saw at the exhibition of defense ministry can be provided to you."

Referring to the valuable experiences of Iran and Oman in the field of combating terrorism and seafaring, Bagheri stressed that the two countries can create a basis for the improvement of combat and maritime power through the exchange of experience, and added that Iran welcomes the development of relations in various fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Bagheri stated that the Iranian Navy, for years, has been trying to establish security in the north and west of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea by sending fleets, and they have gained good experience.

He also added that Iran is establishing a maritime security center in Chabahar and the country welcomes the presence of the Omani side in the center, as well as holding joint exercises.

"Certainly, the presence of foreigners in the common region of the two countries has no effect other than insecurity, and the expansion of military relations between Iran and Oman is definitely in the interest of the nations of the region, especially the people of the two countries," he added.

Exchange of technical knowledge between Iran-Oman Navies to accelerate

The Commander of Army Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani also held talks with the Omani official.

General Irani said that Al Rahbi's visit will strengthen the friendly relations between Iran and Oman as two important countries on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that from now on, the exchange of technical knowledge between the two navies of Iran and Oman will accelerate.

The Omani navy commander, during his trip to Iran, visited the process of building new types of surface and subsurface vessels of the Iranian army navy.

