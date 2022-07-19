Iranian, Turkish sports ministers stress stepped-up relations

Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajadi held a meeting with Turkiye's sports minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, who is accompanying President Erdogan on the visit to Tehran on Tuesday, according to the news service of the Iranian sports ministry.

In the meeting, which lasted for 90 minutes, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu expressed his great interest in Iran and the broad potential for cooperation between the two countries in the two fields of sports and youth and once again invited the Iranian counterpart to participate in the competitions of Islamic countries in his country.

During the meeting, it was decided that Iran and Turkiye will sign a joint memorandum of understanding in the two fields of sports and youth, based on the negotiations between Sajadi and his Turkish counterpart, with eight paragraphs of this memorandum related to the cooperation of the two countries in the field of youth. Accordingly, the two ministers agreed to organize extensive programs for cooperation.

Strengthening the sports tourism between the two countries, establishing joint sports camps and exchanging visits of different teams of the two countries in Iran and Turkiye were among other agreements made between the ministers of sports and youth of the two countries.

