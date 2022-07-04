Iraqis can pay for flight tickets in Iranian rial

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad said on its Twitter page reacted to the news on the need to receive US dollars from foreign citizens to buy plane tickets to Iran and said it is not correct.

The Embassy said, given the broad and deep ties between the two countries and the great efforts that Iranian officials have for these relations, Iraqi citizens can pay for their tickets in rial just like Iranian citizens.

Moreover, on Monday, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi announced a ban on selling plane tickets by travel agencies to foreign nationals in US dollars and other foreign currencies.

