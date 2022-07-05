  1. Politics
Iraqi parl. speaker calls for expanding relations with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi held a meeting with the new Iranian envoy to Baghdad during which he stressed the importance of diplomatic measures for the development of bilateral ties between Baghdad and Tehran.

The office of the Iraqi Parliament speaker said in a statement that  Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi received the new Iranian ambassador to Baghead for a meeting. 

At the beginning of the meeting, al-Halbosi wished the new Iranian ambassador success, local Iraqi media cited the statement as saying.

Tehran-Baghdad bilateral relations and ways to expand common cooperation in various fields were the top topics discussed between Halbousi and Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh.

The two sides also discussed the political developments in Iraq and the region.

