Iraqi parl. speaker calls for expanding relations with Iran

The office of the Iraqi Parliament speaker said in a statement that Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi received the new Iranian ambassador to Baghead for a meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, al-Halbosi wished the new Iranian ambassador success, local Iraqi media cited the statement as saying.

Tehran-Baghdad bilateral relations and ways to expand common cooperation in various fields were the top topics discussed between Halbousi and Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh.

The two sides also discussed the political developments in Iraq and the region.

MP/IRN84812655