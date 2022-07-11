Iran to hold preparatory session for Japanese, French fairs

According to a statement by the Department of Public Relations of the Holy Defense Garden-Museum, Ruhollah Hosseinzadeh, the CEO of the company specializing in the development of Iran tourism and world Tourism, said Monday that "The first training and briefing session for foreign exhibitions with the participation of more than 120 active travel agencies active in the field of tourism."

Hosseinzadeh added, "Given that the JATA Tourism EXPO Japan will be held on August 22 to August 25, 2022, in Tokyo and the French exhibition (Top Rosa) on August 20 to 22, 2022 will be held in Paris, in order to familiarize travel agencies with how these foreign exhibitions are organized and held, a joint meeting will be held with the participation of the managers from Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the board members of the country's tourism trade association and the managers of travel agencies."

The economic official clarified, "This meeting will be organized by the Iran Tourism Trade Union, a company specialized in the development of Iran tourism and world tourism, and Saro Banyan Adabi Company as the organizer of the Japan and France tourism exhibitions in order to explain the physical and virtual presence of travel agencies and explain the programs of the event. International exhibitions will be held and the agencies that are interested in physical or virtual presence are supposed to announce their readiness in this meeting."