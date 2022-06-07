Iran, Iraq discuss fight against terrorism, bilateral ties

"Today, I met with the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanmi," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account, adding that they have discussed the ways to further develop and strengthen relations between Iran and Iraq.

The need for cooperation to maintain stability and security, including in the fight against terrorism, curbing dust storms, and facilitating the travel of Iranians during the Arbaeen pilgrimage were other topics discussed between the Iranian top diplomat and Al-Ghanmi.

On the Tehran visit, the Iraqi interior minister also held talks with other Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi and the country's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

MP