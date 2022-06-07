2,000 Iranian pilgrims can enter Iraq visa free daily

"During the meeting with the Iraqi Interior Minister, we discussed various topics including border issues, trade, border markets, the development of relations between the border provinces, and issues related to the pilgrims of the two countries," Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Othman al-Ghanmi in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Today, we signed two memorandums of understanding on security issues and organizing Arbaeen ceremonies," he also said, expressing hope to achieve good results in boosting bilateral interactions and in the fields of trade and border security.

"Security of common borders, illegal border crossings, smuggling of goods and drugs, human trafficking, etc. were among the topics discussed at the meeting," the Iraqi minister said for his part in the presser.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Othman Al-Ghanmi said that as the Iraqi government announced yesterday that as many as 2,000 Iranian pilgrims will be allowed to enter Iraq without going through visa requirments through land borders on a daily basis.

