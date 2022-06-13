Iran, Iraq to expand cultural ties, cooperation

Esmaili made the remarks in a joint press conference with the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nazim on Sunday night in Tehran.

"In the talks with the Iraqi delegation, we tried to increase the level of interaction in various fields of culture and art," the Iranian minister stressed, adding that currently, there is a good level of mutual understanding between the two sides.

He also expressed hope that the visit of the Iraqi minister of culture will lead to boosting cultural interactions between Tehran and Baghdad.

The Iraqi minister of culture, for his part, assessed Iran-Iraq cultural ties as favorable.

He expressed his country's willingness on expanding relations and cooperation with the Iranian side, adding that Baghdad will host the Iranian cinema film week.

Nazim said that Iran and Iraq have discussed having a more prominent presence in the joint book fairs of the two countries and that Baghdad is ready for any cooperation in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi minister stated that the Iraqi government is determined to provide more facilities to the Iranian pilgrims during the Arbaeen march.

MP/5513008