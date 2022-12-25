US waging new economic war after failure in riots

Speaking to reporters, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said that the US has based its development pattern on warmongering policies.

"If there is no war, the cycle of the American economy machine will not swirl'" the spokesman said.

"In the field of military power, the United States showed everyone its insanity in the military field with the atomic bombs it dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The superiority of the United States hinges on the atomic bombs and its military power."

He went on to point out that Washington was angered at Iran because after the 1979 Islamic Revolution it gained its independence.

The spokesman said that since the revolution, the United States has waged a war against the country and the recent riots were an example of that animosity.

In response to a question about the increasing prices in the foreign currency market and the depreciation of the rial against the US dollar, Bahadori Jahromi said that the increasing prices are part of the new propaganda war against the country waged by the enemies led by Washington.

He assured the public that the volatile foreign currency market is a temporary thing as the riots were.

