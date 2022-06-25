Iraqi PM to arrive in Tehran tomorrow for unexpected visit

Speaking to local Iraqi media on Saturday, an informed source said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will arrive in Tehran on Sunday for a visit.

The visit was not previously planned, so it would be an unexpected and a sudden visit.

It is still unknown how long Al-Kadhimi will stay in Iran and what he has on the agenda during the visit.

Over the recent weeks, officials in Baghdad and Tehran have been hloding talks on issues such as the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the issue of paying off the unpaid bills by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for gas imports from Iran.

