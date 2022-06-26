Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for bilateral talks

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran after a visit to Saudi Arabia to meet with Iranian officials.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, the Iraqi Prime Minister was welcomed by Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

Speaking to local Iraqi media on Saturday, an informed source said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi would travel to Tehran on Sunday for a visit.

The visit was not previously planned, so it would be an unexpected and sudden visit.

It is still unknown how long Al-Kadhimi would stay in Iran and what he has on the agenda during the visit.

Over the recent weeks, officials in Baghdad and Tehran have been holding talks on issues such as the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the issue of paying off the unpaid bills by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for gas imports from Iran.

