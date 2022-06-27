  1. Iran
IRCS chief elaborates on Arbaeen measures

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has elaborated on the planned actions for the successful holding of the Arbaeen mourning ceremony.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand told the reports that the Red Crescent Society has made the required planning for adequate coverage of relief and medical services during Arbaeen.

Proper coordination has been made with the Iraqi Red Crescent, he underlined.

The location of volunteers and clinics in Iraq has been identified, he pointed out.

Kolivand said that the IRCS has provided sufficient temporary hospitals and clinics to render decent services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).

