Iran, Iraq ink MoU on Arbaeen pilgrimage

The MoU was inked at the venue of Iranian Ministry of Interior on Tuesday in the presence of Iranian Internior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and his Iraqi counterpart Othman al-Ghanmi.

Organizing Arbaeen ceremonies including health, accommodation, security, visa requirements, transit and transportation were of the main topics of the MoU discussed by the two sides.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

