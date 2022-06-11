Iran VP, Iraq minister discuss bilateral cultural relations

Iran's Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini said at the meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim in Tehran on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq share historical and cultural similarities and stressed the need to expand and deepen cultural and religious interactions between the two nations.

The Iranian vice president also highlighted that Iran and Iraq have a lot of holy sites and cities for both Muslim nations and other capabilities and facilities on both sides and said that the two nations can broaden their relations more than before, particularly given the fact that the Covid-19-related restrictions in both nations have been lifted after two years.

Hassan Nazim, for his part, pointed to his recent visit to 8th Shia Imam, Imam Reza in the city of Mashhad in northeast Iran and referred to the close and historical relations between the two governments and the people of Iran and Iraq, and said that the Iraqi government has decided to reopen border crossings, especially the one in Mehran, given that air travel does not meet the needs of large number of people eager to visit Iraq, especially during Arbaeen processions.

The Iraqi minister further attached great importance to the post of Iranian vice presidency for parliamentary affairs for its role in deepening ties between the two nations of Iraq and Iran.

