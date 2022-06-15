Iran, Iraq discuss fighting against terrorism

Stressing that the stability of Iraq is in favor of the regional stability, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim said that maintaining the balance is the basic basis for achieving stability.

He also called on the religious and governmental institutions to take the necessary measures for facilitating the participation of pilgrims from different Islamic countries in the pilgrimage of Ashura and Arbaeen.

Tehran-Baghdad bilateral ties and ways to expand the relations were other topics discussed by the Iranian envoy and Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim.

