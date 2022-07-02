3 dead, 7 injured in Taliban helicopter crash in Jawzjan

Taliban has confirmed the report that was published on Hasht-e Subh English news website that on Thursday evening, a Taliban-owned helicopter with 10 people on board crashed due to technical complications in the Misrabad area of ​​Sheberghan city, the center of Jawzjan, as a result of which 3 people have been killed and 7 people were injured.

It is said that the seven people who were injured are co-pilots and Taliban forces.

Two weeks ago, one of the Taliban-owned helicopters was shot down by NRF forces in Panjshir mountains while providing aid to Taliban forces.

