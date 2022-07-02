  1. Politics
Jul 2, 2022, 7:43 PM

3 dead, 7 injured in Taliban helicopter crash in Jawzjan

3 dead, 7 injured in Taliban helicopter crash in Jawzjan

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – A Taliban-owned helicopter that was returning from the war in Balkhab, crashed due to technical problems on its way to Jawzjan province, local mediai n Afghanistan said.

Taliban has confirmed the report that was published on Hasht-e Subh English news website that on Thursday evening, a Taliban-owned helicopter with 10 people on board crashed due to technical complications in the Misrabad area of ​​Sheberghan city, the center of Jawzjan, as a result of which 3 people have been killed and 7 people were injured.

It is said that the seven people who were injured are co-pilots and Taliban forces.

Two weeks ago, one of the Taliban-owned helicopters was shot down by NRF forces in Panjshir mountains while providing aid to Taliban forces.

KI

News Code 188660
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188660/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News