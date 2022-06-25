A 500kg bomb left from Soviet-era discovered in Afghanistan

Muhammad Arif Adil, a spokesman for Farah's Security Commander said that 500kg bomb has remained in Afghanistan since the Russian occupation in the 1980s.

The bomb was found in the suburbs of Farah province and was transferred to the mountainous area of Kafir Qala.

The Taliban security official confirmed that an engineering team managed to defuse the 500kg bomb.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), between 800,000 to one million people in Afghanistan have been disabled by landmines and explosive remnants of war and have lost part of their limbs.

