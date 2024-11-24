EU top diplomat calls for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

"We see only one possible way ahead: an immediate ceasefire and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," Borrell said after meeting Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, AFP reported.

"Back in September I came and was still hoping we could prevent a full-fledged war of Israel attacking Lebanon," Borrell said on Sunday.



"Two months later Lebanon is on the brink of collapse."

He said the European Union was ready to provide 200 million euros for Lebanon's army, whose deployment in larger numbers along the border forms a crucial point in truce talks.



France and Washington have been spearheading ceasefire efforts, with US envoy Amos Hochstein visiting Lebanon and occupied Palestinian lands under the Israeli regime control this week to discuss a truce plan based on implementing Resolution 1701.



"We must pressure the Israeli government and maintain the pressure on Hezbollah to accept the US proposal for a ceasefire," Borrell said, calling for an "immediate" truce.

