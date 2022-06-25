  1. Iran
Jun 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

Afghanistan receives Iran's 3rd humanitarian aid

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Afghanistan has received the third consignment of humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Afghanistan's AVA news agency, the batch includes medicines, food, clothing, tents, and other basic supplies needed by the victims of the earthquake.

Iran has previously sent two airplanes of humanitarian aid to the people in quake-hit areas following the earthquake which hit Afghanistan's Paktika and Host province on Wednesday.

According to the latest news, at least 950 people were killed and more than 600 others were wounded in the 6.1 magnitude earthquake quake that struck the eastern provinces of Khost and Paktika.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51km (31 miles), according to the USGS.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi condoled with him and the Afghan nation and government on the recent earthquake.

