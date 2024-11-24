Economy min. to visit world investment confrence in Riyadh

The Iranian minister is scheduled to deliver a speech to a ministerial meeting of the 3-day conference in Saudi Arabia.

Hemmati will also hold talks with the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Head of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih on the sidelines of the conference.

Held since 1995, the WAIPA (World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies) Investment Conference is a forum that addresses the economic and social issues that may affect global investment flows and other strategic and policy considerations.

The conference includes formal panel presentations, ample networking opportunities, and social events for the members, according to its website.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth, Scaling Investment Opportunities”.

