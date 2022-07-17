Taliban says to continue fighting US if not recongnized

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's acting interior minister said،” Taliban will continue to fight as long as the world refuses to recognize its government.”

During a speech in Khost province, Haqqani once again called on the world to recognize the Taliban’s interim government.

He also noted،” We will continue our efforts to resolve people's problems regardless of other countries’ refusal to recognize Taliban government”.

The Taliban high-ranking official added that Taliban administration is ready to establish diplomatic relations with all neighboring and international countries.

He further stressed that Afghanistan will not be a threat to any country and armed groups are also not allowed to operate in this country.

Sirajuddin Haqqani also called on the US to immediately release Afghanistan's Foreign exchange resources.

The Taliban minister noted that formation of an inclusive government requires time, and whenever the influence of the West is finished on Afghanistan, an inclusive government will be established.

Not a single country has yet recognized the Taliban after a year since their takeover of Afghanistan.

This is while Sirajuddin Haqqani had told CNN that they want friendly relations with the United States as per the diplomatic norms and values being practiced by the international community.

"We, as a nation, consider ourselves a part of the international community and want cordial relations with all the countries, including the US." The Taliban official said.

