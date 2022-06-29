Iran reacts to martyrdom of border guard at Afghan border

Yesterday, the border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan, clashed with armed miscreants who staged assaults on Iran's shared borders from the territory of Afghanistan and made them flee the scene.

Unfortunately, an Iranian border guard named Mohammad Sayad was martyred in the border conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani expressed his condolence and sympathy on the martyrdom of the Iranian border guard, Mohammad Sayad to his honorable family and all the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Related apparatus and investigated bodies are pursuing and investigating this unfortunate incident at the Milak border region, which led to the martyrdom of the Iranian border guard, Kanani said.

He also called on Afghanistan rulers to investigate the issue, punish the perpetrators and take the necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

Two Taliban officials in Afghanistan's Nimroz province condemned insecurity on Afghanistan's borders with neighboring countries, rejecting the occurrence of any border clashes between Iran and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the governor of Iranian Zahedan has said that the news of the abduction of two Iranian border guards by armed thugs is false.

It was announced on Wednesday that a Taliban delegation has traveled to Tehran to discuss border issues.

RHM

