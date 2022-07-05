  1. World
Jul 5, 2022

Strong storm hits Afghanistan's Zabul, Kandahar

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – News sources reported strong storms in Zabul and some areas of Kandahar province in Afghanistan which caused damages to people's properties.

According to the reports, several shops in Zabul, as well as the solar panels, which are the source of energy supply in this area, were completely destroyed.

The strong wind in the center of Zabul and several other cities as well as some parts of Kandahar has disrupted people's daily activities and caused financial losses.

Taliban officials have not commented about this so far.

During the last few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and there has been heavy rainfall and snow as well.

