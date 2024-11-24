Iran to host 8th meeting of ECO foreign ministers next week

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that ministers and senior officials of ECO member countries, directors of the regional specialized departments of the organization, and the secretaries general of several multilateral economic organizations will participate in this important regional meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Baghaei noted.

Referring to the ECO’s position and role in expanding economic cooperation between the countries of the region, the Iranian diplomat stated that the ECO is one of the oldest regional economic cooperation arrangements among developing countries which has the promotion of regional economic development on its agenda and Iran will hold its rotating chairmanship in 2024.

He noted that the ECO ministerial meeting is the second ministerial meeting of an international organization in the last six months which is hosted by Iran.

Iran hosted foreign ministers and senior officials of 33 member countries of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in June this year.

Reffering to the diplomatic apparatus's serious efforts to hold some important international events in other provinces of Iran, Baghaei stated that the purpose of this action is to familiarize participants with the economic and cultural capacities of different regions of Iran.

SD/6296965