Canada Post down 8M parcels amid strike

The Crown corporation said Saturday that customers have been forced to turn to competitors for their deliveries amid a work stoppage that began Nov. 15 when more than 55,000 workers across the country walked off the job, CityNews reported.

The strike has centered on issues including wages and contract work, as well as job security, benefits and working conditions.

Canada Post says talks continued over the weekend with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, along with the support of a special mediator.

It says it has offered wage increases totaling 11.5 percent over four years and additional paid leave, while protecting the defined benefit pension and job security provisions.

