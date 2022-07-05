Iranian diplomat, Taliban discuss political, economic ties

The political and economic ties of Iran and Afghanistan were discussed by the two sides during the meeting.

Sating that the relations between Afghanistan and Iran have a historical background, Mortazavi added that the two countries would not allow biased elements to try to strain the relations between the governments and the people of the two countries.

Stanikzai, for his part, appreciated Tehran's cooperation with the people of Afghanistan and called Iran a friend and brother to Afghanistan.

The Taliban official also emphasized the need to create an environment of friendship between the people of the two countries and expressed hope for solving the problem of the bank accounts of Afghan immigrants in Iran and the development of trade between the two countries.

The former Afghan president Hamed Karzai also held a meeting with Mortazavi and appreciated Iran's humanitarian assistance to the earthquake victims in Khost and Paktika provinces in the southeast.

The latest developments in Afghanistan and the region were also discussed by between Mortazavi and Karzai.

