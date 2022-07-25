21 killed in bus crash in Kenya

The bus, traveling from the central town Meru along the highway to Nairobi, the capital, “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened," said senior police official Rono Bunei.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall.

Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team, said he believes the death toll is likely to rise, ABC News reported.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

MA/PR