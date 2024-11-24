Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine is a signal to the West

When asked if the publication of Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine can be considered a signal to the US administration, which approved the use of ATACMS ballistic missiles for strikes deep into Russia, he replied: "Of course, there are no accidents here, there is a certain pattern."

"President [Vladimir] Putin has given the order to prepare changes to adapt our doctrine to the conditions of the current confrontation, which are provoked by Western countries. Nevertheless, Putin has to respond to the unprecedented escalation, which is provoked primarily by the outgoing Washington administration," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov also noted that the outgoing US administration is taking increasingly reckless steps, increasing tensions around the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reported.

On November 19, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ratifying the updated nuclear doctrine, Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence. The core principle of the document is that nuclear weapons are the last resort to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

Specifically, the document broadens the scope of countries and alliances subject to nuclear deterrence. The list of military threats against which nuclear deterrence can be employed has also been revised. Aggression from any non-nuclear state, with the involvement or support of a nuclear state, will be treated as a joint attack on Russia.

