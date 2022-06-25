Amir-Abdollahian condoles with Afghanistan on quake disaster

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban, the Iranian top diplomat also informed him that a part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s contributions to the quake victims was forwarded in two cargo planes.

The Iranian foreign minister said that two groups of rescue and relief teams of the Islamic Republic of Iran Red Crescent Society have also been dispatched along with those contributions, emphasizing that the Iranian nation is just as always standing side by side with the noble and patient nation of Afghanistan, and will also dispatch medical teams if needed and demanded.

The Iranian top diplomat meanwhile referred to Iran’s share of Hirmand water, seriously requesting the caretaking government in Afghanistan to respect the bilateral definite and commitments of the government of Afghanistan in accordance with the agreements regarding Iran’s water share seriously, and by solving that problem turn it into a factor at service of strengthening bilateral cooperation and ties of friendship.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will lead to a campaign against organized crimes and the malicious phenomena of trafficking narcotic drugs and human beings, as well as terrorism.

Muttaqi, for his part, after appreciating the condolence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its timely and urgent contributions to the quake victims, reiterated that under the prevailing conditions providing shelters for the quake victims is the top priority.

Muttaqi appreciated Iran for offering broad services to the Afghan nation under the present tough conditions, emphasizing that Kabul emphasizes the need for broadening and expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation with Iran.

He also asked Amirabdollahian to arrange for the visit of an agricultural delegation and an anti-narcotic drugs trafficking group of his country to visit Iran.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, meanwhile, welcomed the continuation of bilateral consultation and dispatched a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran Energy Ministry to pursue the issue of Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River.

RHM/