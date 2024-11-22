Iran’s Defense Min., Venezuela's Maduro hold talks in Caracas

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh met with Delsey Rodríguez, Vice President and Oil Minister of Venezuela where they discussed ways to develop relations to strengthen future cooperation.

Iran's Defense Minister arrived in Caracas on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Caracas on Wednesday, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh emphasized the expansion of economic cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

He noted that many untapped capacities for expanding cooperation between the two countries should be activated.

The visit is aimed to review and provide solutions for synergy and expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

Nasirzadeh, who is also the head of the Iranian side of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, is set to participate in the 10th meeting of the Commission.

MNA