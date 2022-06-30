Explosion, sound of gunfires heard in Afghan capital (+VIDEO)

Clashes with light and heavy weapons began around a place where Afghan scholars were gathering for a meeting in Kabul on Thursday afternoon, according to the reports.

Local sources in Kabul also confirmed clashes and shootings in the area.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan or Jabh-e Melli Azadegan has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The group said that they have targeted Taliban members who were attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the situation was under control and the Taliban security forces had only targeted a suspected armed element in the place.

The religious scholars' meeting was held in Kabul after months of efforts by the Taliban, with more than 3,000 scholars in attendance to discuss political, economic, and social issues.

