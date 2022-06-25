US sanctions hinder humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

Aljazeera quoted Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Taliban interim government as criticizing the US for its way of assisting the earthquake-hit people of Afghanistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani said that countries can not send their humanitarian aid to Afghanistan because of the US sanctions, adding that as many as 2,000 homes were destroyed by the earthquake.

He called on the international community to help the ruling entity of Afghanistan because it is unable to meet the needs of the people in the quake-stricken regions

According to Afghanistan's AVA news agency, Afghanistan has received the third consignment of humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Iran which contains medicines, food, clothing, tents, and other basic supplies needed by the victims of the earthquake.

Iran has previously sent two aircrafts of humanitarian aid to the people in quake-hit areas following the earthquake which hit Afghanistan's Paktika and Khost provinces on Wednesday.

According to the latest news, over 1,000 people were killed and more than 600 others were injured in the 6.1 magnitude earthquake quake that struck the southeastern provinces of Khost and Paktika.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51km (31 miles), according to the USGS.

