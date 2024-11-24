Russia ready to hit UK with wave of cyber attacks

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden will tell a NATO conference next week allies must "not underestimate" the threat Moscow poses in its "hidden war".

Ahead of the speech, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall told Sky News her colleague was right to say "there is not only the open military war with Russia as the aggressor, but there is also a hidden cyber war".

Speaking on the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show, she said Russia "will do everything in its power to destabilise not only within Ukraine but amongst the NATO allies".

She added, "We have to be absolutely vigilant in that as a government, but also in businesses and wider society, to protect against those cyber hacktivists.

"We have for many months... really focused on making sure we have all the protections we need including cyber protections because there is a threat from Russia, this hidden warfare, as well as the open military aggression."

In his speech, Mr McFadden will say Russia has targeted British energy infrastructure and "won't think twice" about taking aim at businesses, as part of an attempt to degrade states supporting Ukraine.

"With a cyber attack, Russia can turn the lights off for millions of people. It can shut down the power grids," he will say in remarks first reported by The Sunday Telegraph.

"Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia.

"We know exactly what they are doing, and we are countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes."

MNA/