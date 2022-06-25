Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 25

Arman
Iran, P4+1 group to return to Vienna talks again
IRGC chief appoints new intelligence chief
Opportunities, threats of Russian FM visit to Iran
Arman-e Melli
Iran’s economic growth hits more than 4% in the current year
Turkey likely to mediate between Iran, S Arabia
Iran can link BRICS to energy checkpoints
BRICS reaffirms diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue
Iran shipping activity registered highest record of income
Aftab
Iran brush off US at VNL
Abrar
Russian FM Lavrov calls for immediate resumption of JCPOA
Taliban not yet managed to form and ensure inclusive government in Afghanistan: Iran UN envoy
Abrar-e Eghtesadi
Iran maritime trade power more than that of France, Canada, Italy
Iran reliable partner for linking BRICS to energy checkpoints
Eghtesad-e Kish
Free issuance of tourism visa from Qatar in Qeshm Island
Iran’s Taremi nominated among top ten players in Asia
Expansion of multilateral coop. between Iran, Russia with a focus on capacities of Iran free zones
MA
