Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 25

Arman

Iran, P4+1 group to return to Vienna talks again

IRGC chief appoints new intelligence chief

Opportunities, threats of Russian FM visit to Iran

Arman-e Melli

Iran’s economic growth hits more than 4% in the current year

Turkey likely to mediate between Iran, S Arabia

Iran can link BRICS to energy checkpoints

BRICS reaffirms diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue

Iran shipping activity registered highest record of income

Aftab

Iran brush off US at VNL

Abrar

Russian FM Lavrov calls for immediate resumption of JCPOA

Taliban not yet managed to form and ensure inclusive government in Afghanistan: Iran UN envoy

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Iran maritime trade power more than that of France, Canada, Italy

Iran reliable partner for linking BRICS to energy checkpoints

Eghtesad-e Kish

Free issuance of tourism visa from Qatar in Qeshm Island

Iran’s Taremi nominated among top ten players in Asia

Expansion of multilateral coop. between Iran, Russia with a focus on capacities of Iran free zones

