Moscow strongly condemns Zionists' attack on Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday said that Russia strongly condemns Zionists' airstrikes at targets in Syria on July 2 and demands the Israeli regime stop delivering strikes in Syria.

"Once again, we stress that ongoing Israeli strikes at the Syrian territory are categorically unacceptable. We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions, which violate Syria’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, and demand their unconditional cessation," the ministry said.

According to Syrian state media, the Zionists regime carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the Lebanon border Saturday morning.

SANA, quoting an informed military source reported that the Zionist regime, with several rockets from above the Mediterranean Sea in the west of Tripoli, targeted several chicken farms in the area.

The attack led to the death of two civilians and the injury of two others, including a woman, the source added.

MP/FNA14010413001050