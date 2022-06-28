Zionists presence created sedition, insecurity in region

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday night to discuss issues of mutual interest.

In this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greeting of the Iranian President to Erdoğan and renewed his invitation to him to travel to Iran to attend the Iran-Tukiye Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

He expressed Iran's readiness to promote economic and trade relations with Turkiye at a favorable level.

Iranian top diplomat also spoke about the latest status of negotiations aimed at the lifting of sanctions, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to reach a good, reliable, and lasting agreement if the Americans avoid excessive demands.

He also explained the principled view of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward Syria, expressing the country's readiness to facilitate talks to reduce security concerns in Syria.

Referring to the movements of the Zionist regime in some regional countries and Iran's neighbors, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Zionist regime's presence in the region has brought nothing but sedition and created insecurity in the region.

Erdoğan also considered Palestine an important issue in the Islamic world and stressed the unity of the Islamic world in this regard.

Developments in Afghanistan, the situation in Iraq, the Astana process, fighting terrorism, and political solutions to the region's problems were other topics discussed during this meeting.



RHM/