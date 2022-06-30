Russia condemns Israeli regime attacks on Syria

Saying that the West has blocked a Russian-prepared statement by the UN Security Council condemning the recent Israeli regime's airstrike on Damascus airport (on June 10th), Dmitry Polyansky said, "We regret that due to the politicized and biased position of the Western delegations, the draft Security Council statement prepared by us for the press was blocked."

"Again and again we are convinced how much your politicized approaches are reflected in your principles," Polyansky added.

As RIA Novosti managed to find out, the statement contained a condemnation of the Zionists' air strike on the Damascus airport (on June 10th).

