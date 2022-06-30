Israeli regime to hold 5th votes in 3 years on Novemebr 1

On Friday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over as caretaker prime minister under the terms of a coalition agreement made between outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid last year, the CNN reported.

The Knesset dissolution bill was passed in a final reading on Thursday.

Bennett will hand power to foreign minister Yair Lapid as head of the caretaker administration in accordance with the power-sharing deal they agreed upon following inconclusive elections last year.

Bennett announced he would not run in the upcoming election but would retain his position as alternate prime minister after his coalition partner Lapid takes over until the election.

Lapid and his Yesh Atid party were anxious to finalize the process as quickly as possible to thwart the lingering possibility that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu could form a new coalition in the current Knesset.

Despite being on trial for corruption on charges he denies, Netanyahu and his allies were holding talks seeking to form a new Netanyahu-led alliance within the current parliament, which would have averted new elections.

However, the dissolution of the parliament in the offing suggests that Netanyahu’s attempts to form a new coalition administration have stalled.

The potential election will be held either on October 25 or November 1, with the date to be set after further negotiations.

Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021, which were largely referendums about Netanyahu’s ability to rule while on trial for corruption.

Bennett formed the eight-party coalition in June 2021 after successive inconclusive elections.

His ideologically-divided coalition was an alliance of parties ranging from the right to an Arab Muslim party and included right-wingers like Bennett and Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party.

The coalition lost its majority earlier this year as it has been wracked by infighting and defections in recent months.

