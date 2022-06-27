Israel creates crisis, insecurity wherever it goes: Iran FM

During the joint press conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that "We declare the fake Zionist regime of Israel as the number one enemy of the Muslims."

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed that Turkey is undoubtedly supporting the Palestinians and will never give up on the Palestinian cause.

He further said that the Zionists have been behind the crises and insecurity wherever they have gone.

"I expressed Iran's sensitivity and considerations about the Zionists and the regime's movements in the meeting with Çavuşoğlu," said the Iranian Foreign Minister, while expressing hope that the new round of talks to remove the anti-Iran sanctions would lead to an agreement if the United States and three European countries adopt a realistic approach.

"During my visit today, Iran will present a draft and copy of its proposed document dubbed Comprehensive and Long-Term Cooperation between the Two Countries to Mr. Çavuşoğlu," Amir-Abdollahian further added.

