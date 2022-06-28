Zionist regime' presence in region brings insecurity: Iran FM

“My trip to Turkey ended last night with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and today I left Turkey for Turkmenistan to attend the Caspian Foreign Ministers' Meeting,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Last night in a meeting with Erdogan, while conveying Iranian president's message to Mr. Erdogan, “I invited him” to visit Tehran to hold a meeting of the High Council of Cooperation between the two states,” he added.

Referring to the Syria issue, the two sides see a political solution as the only way to alleviate Turkey's security concerns and by reiterating the necessity of avoiding any military attempts, “we are willing” to take the lead in facilitating talks, he noted.

Pointing to Iran-Turkey commonalities and interests, he referred to the recent movements of the Zionist regime and reminded the Turkish president that presence of the Zionist regime in the region will bring nothing but sedition and insecurity.

Turkish President, for his part, praised the policy of looking at neighbors in the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran under President Raeisi and expressed hope that he will visit to Tehran soon.

While terming the issues of Palestine, Quds, and al-Aqsa Mosque as important for Turkey, he considered Palestine an important issue of the Islamic world and called the unity of the Islamic world important in this regard.

