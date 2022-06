The blast occurred due to the explosion of a car bomb, targeting a military vehicle, according to Anadolu Agency.

Also, the Sputnik news agency reported that Brigadier General Saleh al-Sayed, director of the Security Department of Lahij province, was targeted by the car bomb in the Khormaksar District.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The number of possible casualties is still unknown as well.

