Explosions hit Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine, 3 killed

According to TRT World, at least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five, were fully destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.

Sirens were active in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and western Ukraine after a residential zone in Belgorod, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Use of US-provided HIMARS not confirmed.

Russian Iskander missiles now flying into Ukraine, along with Russian jets.

