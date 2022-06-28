Two killed, wounded in mortar explosion in Afghanistan

Local officials in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak province announced on Monday that a child has been killed in an unexploded mortar shell in Saydabad District, AVA news agency reported.

According to the report, another person was also injured in the blast.

The incident took place when children were playing with mortar shells.

Landmines, mortar shells and unexploded ordnance have remained in various parts of Afghanistan for decades and have claimed many lives in this country, most of them are children.

