Al-Sumaria quoted a security source as saying that two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) exploded near the security fences of the Iraqi Intelligence Service building in Baghdad.

The Iraqi security official said the bomb blasts did not cause any casualties but caused financial damage.

The source did not elaborate on the incident.

This is while Al-Ahd TV reported that three IEDs exploded on Sunday near the Iraqi Intelligence Service building.

