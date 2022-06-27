Dozens killed, injured in Jordanian port incident (+Video)

Ten people have been killed and 250 others were injured in the toxic gas leak from a ship carrying toxic gas in the Jordanian port of Aqaba, Jordanian TV reported Monday.

According to the state TV, the media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate, Amer Al-Sartawi, said Monday that hazardous materials experts were present in the incident area and were handling the gas leak in the port of Aqaba.

Jordanian media reports said the southern coast of Aqaba province has been evacuated following the incident.

The incident took place when a container fell off a crane when it was being transferred to a ship at the port.

The governor of Aqaba has said that the gas leak has been contained and the situation is under control.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV has reported that 9 people were killed in the incident while the number of the injured is the same as the state TV report.

