Yet another explosion reported in Afghan capital

Local sources have now said that an explosion was heard on Sunday afternoon in the Khairkhana district in the Afghan capital.

The Telegram channels Herat Online and Arian have confirmed the blast in Kabul while there are nor reports of any casualties so far.

Herat Online telegram channell has cited eyewitnesses as saying that the target of the blast in the Khwaja Baghra district of Kabul city was a vehcicle.

The eyewitnesses said that four people were killed in the explosion.

Al-Jazaeera reported that an explosive device targeted a vehicle in the north of the capital, leaving some people dead or injured.

This item is being updated...

