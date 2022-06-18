Saudi attacks on Yemen's Saada leaves several killed, injured

The attacks were carried out in Manbe city in Saada province, Almasira reported.

Two people including a woman and a 10-month-old infant were killed during the Saudi attacks.

News sources on early Saturday also reported that the Saudi coalition has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 103 times during the past 24 hours.

Flying the coalition's armed reconnaissance aircraft over the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada, Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Marib are among the ceasefire violations made by Saudis, according to the reports.

The Saudi coalition forces targeted the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in different provinces of the country with heavy artillery, and rocket and mortar attacks.

The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power and crush the Ansarullah Resistance movement, which has been running the country in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

MP/IRN84791939/IRN84791957