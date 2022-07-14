  1. World
Over 15 powerful explosions reported on Syria-Iraq border

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – News sources early on Thursday reported that several powerful blasts hit near the border between Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi Sabereen News reported that more than 15 strong explosions occurred in the border region of Iraq and Syria inside the Syrian territory.

The sound of heavy explosions were heard in the Syrian Deir ez-Zur province during the operations of the Syrian army, according to the reports.

Earlier, some sources also reported that several explosions were heard in the suburb of Damascus, which, according to the reports, took place during the military exercise by the Syrian army.

