Car bomb explosion kills, injures 7 in southern Yemen

The sources on early Thursday reported the explosion of a car belonging to a local TV reporter in Al Mansoora city district in Aden Governorate, Yemen.

According to the sources, 3 people were killed and four others wounded.

Yemeni sources confirmed that a car bomb exploded near a checkpoint controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden's Al Mansoora district, killing and injuring a number of people.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Earlier on Friday, news sources reported that 3 civilians were killed and 18 people were injured after several mines exploded in different parts of Yemen in one week.

