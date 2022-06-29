Iran entered Doha talks to get sanctions removed: spokesman

"Iran has always taken an active approach and initiatives to get the sanctions removed, and Borrell's visit to Iran was in line with that aim," Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Iranian Government Spokesman said in his weekly press conference on Wednesday in response to a question on the start of indirect talks with Washington in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday.

"The continuation of negotiations to resolve the problem of unilateral oppressive sanctions was accepted by both sides," the spokesman added.

He also noted that "The Doha trip and Qatar talks are in line with the continuation of negotiations so that Iran, as before, will hold talks directly with the European Union in Doha. We hope that with the passage of the new US administration from the current path, positive and acceptable changes in the process will be achieved."

KI